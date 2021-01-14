Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit.

