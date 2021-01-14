WD-40 Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

WDFC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

WD-40 stock opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.28 and a 200 day moving average of $222.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

