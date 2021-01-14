WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.11. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $288.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average is $222.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $406,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

