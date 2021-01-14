Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

