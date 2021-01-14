WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Lifted by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,980. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

