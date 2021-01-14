Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.19). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.