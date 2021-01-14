Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 17,125 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Shares of PTEN opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

