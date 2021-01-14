Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

WEICY stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

