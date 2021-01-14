Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $55.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $47.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

