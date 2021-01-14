Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,019 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.