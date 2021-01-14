Wells Fargo & Company Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $33.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 33,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.