Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $22.00. Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 303,639 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £42.67 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 16.98 and a current ratio of 17.46.

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

