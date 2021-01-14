WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.82.

NYSE:WCC traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,245. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $87.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

