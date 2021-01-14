Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.00. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.