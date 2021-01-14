Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 39.6% in December

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,877,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

