Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Down 38.1% in December

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $968.55 million, a PE ratio of -141.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,083,635 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $996,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $105,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

