Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $29.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

