WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WHGLY opened at $17.26 on Thursday. WH Group has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

