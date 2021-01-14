Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitbread from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WTBDY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

