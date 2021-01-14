Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 571.3 days.

WTBCF opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.