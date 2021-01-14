William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $291 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

