William C. Bertrand, Jr. Sells 2,234 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $13,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,499 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $18,649.67.

On Monday, December 14th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00.

ADAP opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $757.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,779,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,391,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,398,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

