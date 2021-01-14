Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.99. Wilmington Capital Management shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 800 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$49.18 million and a P/E ratio of -95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 49.37 and a quick ratio of 48.77.

About Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A)

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

