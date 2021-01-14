WiMi Hologram Cloud Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,485 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark started coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $7.17 on Thursday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

