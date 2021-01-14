Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

WIT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

