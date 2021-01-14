WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $807.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

