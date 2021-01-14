Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Shares of CVE WLF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.33. The company had a trading volume of 58,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,234. The company has a market cap of C$42.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. Wolfden Resources Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

About Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

