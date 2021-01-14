Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

WWLNF stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

