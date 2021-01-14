Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $534.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.