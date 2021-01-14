Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Up 5.3%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.40. 151,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 115,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $129.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Xinyuan Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.