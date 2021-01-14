Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.00

Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.75 ($0.51), with a volume of 445637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

About Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD)

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.