XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,662 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $98,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.73. 5,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,947. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

