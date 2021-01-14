Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading Up 9.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares were up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.00. The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 980,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

