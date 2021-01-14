Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in December

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 386.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yeahka in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YHEKF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Yeahka has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

