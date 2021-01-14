Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp reported loss in third-quarter 2020 on lower revenues. The year-over-year decline in top line was primarily due to coronavirus-led lockdowns and resultant shelter-in-home guidelines. However, as these restrictions began to ease gradually in the reported quarter, revenues jumped sequentially. Yelp’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios remain key growth drivers. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. Nonetheless, Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending, particularly those in the restaurants and nightlife categories, does not bode well. Yelp shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,378,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

