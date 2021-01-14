Zacks: Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

BGS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 42,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

