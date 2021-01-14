Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. BGC Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 74,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,906. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

