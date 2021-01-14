Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Post -$3.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.53). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($14.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.10) to ($10.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,587,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,558,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,414,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -25.86.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

