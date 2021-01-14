Zacks: Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.94). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($1.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. 5,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $40.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.14. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.