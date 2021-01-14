Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post $3.46 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings of $3.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.86. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $114.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Best Buy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Best Buy by 22.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

