Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of CSII traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

