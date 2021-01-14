Zacks: Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.09. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.13. 285,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,143. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

