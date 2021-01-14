Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $674.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $674.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $433.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970,464 shares of company stock worth $18,889,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.