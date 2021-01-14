Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 581,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $32.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

