Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post sales of $158.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $158.91 million. Ducommun posted sales of $186.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $629.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.42 million to $630.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $647.11 million, with estimates ranging from $642.19 million to $652.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

DCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ducommun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

