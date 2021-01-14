Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

PERI stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 1,194,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $365.93 million, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Perion Network by 717.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.