Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $28.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.04 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $108.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $122.39 million, with estimates ranging from $117.93 million to $126.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million.

SAMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAMG opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

