Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $495.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. FMR LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $15,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 363,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZIX by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 277,571 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 223,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

