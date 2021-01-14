Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Athenex reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,220.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,760. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 17.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $7,382,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $6,474,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

