Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Cohu posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 81.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

